Columbus police investigating weekend shooting on McCartha Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently investigating overnight shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday.
Officers were dispatched to the corner of McCartha Dr. and Evans St. in reference to a shooting.
The shooting was said to have taken place at approximately 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, according to police reports.
At this time, there is no word on any injuries sustained in this shooting or if police have any suspects.
