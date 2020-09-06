Labor day weekend travel continues in the Chattahoochee Valley amid coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The coronavirus pandemic is not stopping some folks from enjoying the three-day Labor Day weekend, both to and from Columbus.
Some people visiting the Fountain City said they came to see what the Chattahoochee River has to offer, but one man visiting from Tifton, Ga. said thar is not the only reason his family drove two hours.
“Well we decided we were going to spend the weekend at Callaway Gardens, and take in the whitewater rafting while we’re here,” said Dusty Statham.
The Statham family are not the only travelers that were looking forward to whitewater rafting. One man traveled from Montgomery, Ala to join in on the fun. He said he and his friends wanted to celebrate their three-day weekend outdoors while also social distancing.
“We try to social distance as much as possible and we try to stick in small groups. I got my mask over here and I got more masks in my car. So try to be happy and try not to contaminate other people,” said Simon Hwang.
A couple that traveled from Maryland to visit their son has the same idea. They are spending time with family hiking, golfing and soaking up the sun. They said they wanted still travel and celebrate the holiday together.
“For that reason. It’s been a tough year and I think it’s just an opportunity to celebrate, get away from everything and enjoy the family,” said Rick Stevens.
AAA has not put out a Labor Day travel advisory ,but they said travel has increased since Memorial Day in a travel advisory issued earlier this summer covering July 1 through Sept. 30.
