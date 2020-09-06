LaGrange Fire Department fights bathroom fire in Auburn Ave. house

Fire (Source: MGN)
By Alex Jones | September 6, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT - Updated September 6 at 3:55 PM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews in LaGrange fought a residential fire in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Units were dispatched to the 200 block of Auburn Ave. at approximately 4:55 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6.

The first units on scene noted only a small amount of smoke from the interior of the residence.

An investigation found that the source of the fire was an exhaust fan in a bathroom. The bathroom sustained approximately $500 in damage.

There were no injuries reported.

The LaGrange Fire Department is reminding residents to check the batteries in your smoke alarms.

