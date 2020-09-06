LaGrange Fire Department fights bathroom fire in Auburn Ave. house

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews in LaGrange fought a residential fire in the early morning hours of Sunday.
Units were dispatched to the 200 block of Auburn Ave. at approximately 4:55 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6.
The first units on scene noted only a small amount of smoke from the interior of the residence.
An investigation found that the source of the fire was an exhaust fan in a bathroom. The bathroom sustained approximately $500 in damage.
There were no injuries reported.
The LaGrange Fire Department is reminding residents to check the batteries in your smoke alarms.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.