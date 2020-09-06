Pleasant Holiday Ahead; Active Tropics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Labor Day Monday is upon us, and if you have the day off, you are in luck! Rather tranquil conditions will settle in even for the start to the week ahead. Storm chances will be limited to 10-20%. Humidity levels will be sticky but not as muggy for Labor Day. The humidity will increase back to border line muggy levels for the middle part of the week and into next weekend. Average storm chances (30-40%) will prevail for several days starting Wednesday, however, per usual, not everyone will get wet, but more garden variety downpours will be possible in places that do see a storm or two. Temperature wise we remain on either side of average with highs around the 90 degree mark. In the long range a slight cool down is possible into the middle part of the month of September as we would expect heading closer to the transitional season of fall. Tropics wise, we have four areas to watch, two of which will potentially combine into one consolidated system off the coast of Africa, one off the East Coast that has a low chance for development, and likewise one area in the Caribbean. The peak of hurricane season is coming up this week, so things are expected to remain active, we will keep an eye on anything and everything as the busiest time of the year tropics wise continues.