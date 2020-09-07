Christmas Made in the South bringing virtual holiday cheer to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A community-favorite holiday event that comes to Columbus annually is having to change course due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Christmas Made in the South, which brings vendors and their holiday-themed crafts and foods to the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, cannot hold an in-person event, they will still hold the event virtually.
Starting in October, Christmas Made in the South will be holding giveaways from some of their vendors and hosting Facebook Lives, videos, readings and much more so that everyone gets some of the Christmas cheer they have come to know and love.
The 2021 event has been scheduled for Oct. 29-31.
Click here to participate in virtual Christmas Made in the South.
