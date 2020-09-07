City of LaGrange utility crew assisting with power restoration in Louisiana

WELSH, La. (WTVM) - A City of LaGrange utility crew is assisting with power restoration in Louisiana following damage caused by Hurricane Laura.
The crew is in Welsh, Louisiana.
“We are very proud of our electric employees for volunteering to help out the communities in Louisiana following Hurricane Laura.” LaGrange Utilities Director Patrick Bowie said. “As small municipalities, we rely on joint action and mutual aid to restore service to our customers whenever there is a major storm event.”
Municipal utilities, including the City of LaGrange, work together to help each other after major storms.
