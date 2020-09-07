Humidity On The Rise; Back To The 80s

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Could not have asked for a better Labor Day across the Chattahoochee Valley! Upper 80s and low 90s with lower humidity levels really made today a winner. This time of year however brief breaks in humidity are quickly replaced with muggy air before you know it, and that is exactly the theme for this upcoming week. Tomorrow will remain mainly dry with an up tick in dewpoint values, and come Wednesday at least a 30% storm coverage across the Valley with sticky conditions once again. That continues into Thursday and Friday as temperatures remain around average for the time of year. A deeper dive into the 80s for highs will occur next week, only fitting considering fall is getting closer and closer. Tropics wise we have Tropical Storm Paulette and soon to be Tropical Storm Rene, these names continue to break our records with the earliest named storms. What a season! As of now these two systems will not impact land as they slowly move across the central Atlantic. We will be laser focused on their trajectory and keep you updated on WTVM!