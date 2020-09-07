Investigation of beating death at Muscogee County Jail continues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A beating at the Muscogee County Jail is now a death investigation.
The suspect, although identified, has not been charged.
The 19-year-old suspect, Jayvon Hatchett, is facing charges after what authorities say was a racially motivated aggravated assault for stabbing an AutoZone employee just about two weeks ago. Now, he’s the prime suspect in the beating death of his white cell mate.
“Basically, his words were, he was beat to death,” Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said. “It happens in seconds. It only takes one good lick to the head to cause a subdural hematoma for someone to go unconscious and die from that.”
Bryan said his deputy coroner responded to a jail beating early Saturday morning that left Eddie Nelson Jr. dead in his cell. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said Hatchett is the suspect. Hatchett is accused of stabbing a white man at the AutoZone less than two weeks ago simply because of his race.
“Why was he put in a cell with a white man when he had already threatened to kill a Caucasian?” Bryan asked.
Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins is not commenting on the case until the investigation is complete. However, the two candidates running to be the next sheriff have questions about how something like this happened, knowing the suspect’s history.
“Well, the responsibility lies with the jail commander and on down. Whoever made the decision to put them in the jail cell is ultimately responsible for what happened,” Mark LaJoye said.
“Did jail staff, were they warned or was there miscommunication somewhere? When you have these types of issues and high profile suspects that come into the jail, all of their history needs to be known,” Marshal Greg Countryman added.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has not been called in for a separate investigation. No additional charges are filed at this time.
Nelson was in jail for a violation of probation charge and for failing to register as a sex offender.
If convicted of committing crimes because of someone’s race, Hatchett could face maximum sentences for his charges under Georgia’s new hate crime law.
