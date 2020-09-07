Labor Day amid pandemic prompts smaller than usual gatherings at area lakes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The coronavirus is not diminishing the joy of families celebrating the end of summer, although many are taking more precautions than they normally would in previous years.
Christal Brown and her family are celebrating the Labor Day holiday at Lake West Point.
This year, they have taken extra measures to make sure they socially distance from other families nearby, sanitize all public surfaces before use, and limit their gathering to immediate family only.
“You can’t hang out with other people because of what’s going on. You have to stay protected. We brought hand sanitizer and we had to sanitize the table before we sat down. So, it’s very different,” Brown said.
Local fisherman David Siggers is enjoying his holiday by taking his boat out on the water and seeing what he can catch. He said due to the pandemic, the waterways are more crowded then they normally are.
“A lot of people still haven’t gone back to work,” Siggers said. “There are more people fishing now then I have ever seen.”
Back in Columbus on Lake Oliver, Catrina Stephens and her family said enjoying a day out on the water away from people is the perfect way to spend this holiday.
“You can still say hi to people, but from a nice distance. And outside, you can still do and feel normal, but yet doing all the rules,” Stephens said.
Micheal Ankerich agreed.
“It’s good to get a little exercise, but also during these times of COVID, this is the best thing for social distancing that I have found,” Ankerich said.
