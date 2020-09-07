“Less drinking and more thinking:” ALEA warning Labor Day motorists

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is warning those hitting the roads over Labor Day to make good decisions.
ALEA says they want everyone who will be getting behind the wheel of a vehicle to remember to drink less and think more before driving. They say they want everyone to arrive at their final destinations alive.
“Safety is one of our top priorities throughout the year, but it’s especially important during extended holiday weekends, when there is an elevated number of citizens traveling and enjoying outdoor activities,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said.
The ALEA Highway Patrol Division also says that you can help them out simply by dialing *HP. You can report traffic accidents, highway emergencies, stranded motorists, suspected drunken drivers or other major hazards to help keep everyone safe.
ALEA’s Highway Patrol and Marine Patrol will be out in full force on Alabama highways and waterways through midnight on Labor Day.
