Local Votlzwagen club hosts benefit for Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery

“If you have never heard of Wreaths Across America, how would you know to maybe do your part. The wreathes are $10 apiece and it’s a 501c3. You can write it off. There’s 11,000 people down at Ft. Mitchell that don’t have anything on there, so last year, we had about 35 percent completion. That means we missed a bunch of people and we don’t want that to happen again.,” said chief organizer Ricky Johnson.