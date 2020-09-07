Local Votlzwagen club hosts benefit for Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local Voltzwagen club raffled off a vintage car Monday with proceeds from the event benefiting a military cemetery in East Alabama.
The club, called the Scumbugs, gave away a 1974 Beetle called Glory.
The ticket sales from the event will go toward the purchase of wreaths for graves at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Event organizers said there are more than 11,000 graves at the cemetery and this money will help get each grave a wreath.
The drawing was held at the National Civil War Naval Museum in Columbus.
“If you have never heard of Wreaths Across America, how would you know to maybe do your part. The wreathes are $10 apiece and it’s a 501c3. You can write it off. There’s 11,000 people down at Ft. Mitchell that don’t have anything on there, so last year, we had about 35 percent completion. That means we missed a bunch of people and we don’t want that to happen again.,” said chief organizer Ricky Johnson.
The winner of the Beetle was Jose Velasquez. The club donated $5,000 to Wreaths Across America.
