Nearly Perfect Labor Day Weather!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The lower humidity from the start of the holiday weekend will manage to grace us with its presence again for Labor Day, making for a dry, sunny, and not too unbearably hot afternoon. Highs will hover around 90 this week with rain chances still low today. A few more isolated showers and storms are possible tomorrow, but rain chances will manage to bump back up to 30-40% by Wednesday with coverage looking similar all the way into next week.
While parts of the country will see a major cooldown and early winter blast (well past fall standards), our weather will stay pretty typical for late summer: hot, turning more humid again, and a chance of showers and storms each day. With the peak of hurricane season this week, right on cue, the tropics remains active with several areas to watch, including Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Depression Eighteen. Neither of these pose any immediate threat to the U.S., but we’ll continue monitoring things, as always!
