Nearly Perfect Labor Day Weather!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The lower humidity from the start of the holiday weekend will manage to grace us with its presence again for Labor Day, making for a dry, sunny, and not too unbearably hot afternoon. Highs will hover around 90 this week with rain chances still low today. A few more isolated showers and storms are possible tomorrow, but rain chances will manage to bump back up to 30-40% by Wednesday with coverage looking similar all the way into next week.