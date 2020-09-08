Auburn police asking for public’s help in locating missing person

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a missing person.
18-year-old Thomas A. Green, of Auburn, was last seen by a friend on September 5.
He was reported missing to police on September 6. An investigation to determine where Green may be is ongoing.
There is no evidence of foul play, according to police, however the investigation will continue until his whereabouts are determined.
Green is approximately 140 pounds and around 5 feet 6 inches tall. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black and white Adidas pants, red and black sneakers and a dark colored hooded shirt.
Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
