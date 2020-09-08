Columbus health officials see decline in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is some positive new regarding COVID-19 in Columbus.
In his update to city councilors Tuesday morning, Mayor Skip Henderson said hospitalizations and new infections are on the decline in Columbus.
With the holiday weekend ending Monday night, Henderson said he’s thankful that people listened to the pleas from others in terms of staying safe over the extended holiday.
“We just got through Labor Day weekend. I want to compliment and thank the residents of this community for scaling down some of those celebrations and celebrating in little smaller groups,” said Henderson.
In holidays past such as Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, Columbus saw major COVID-19 spikes.
