Columbus mayor urging residents to complete census

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The deadline to complete the 2020 census is the last day of September.
Data from the census not only impacts representation in the House of Representatives and Senate, but also programs like Head Start.
It affects schools and roads, and things people may not think of, such as what businesses comes to certain neighborhoods. The City of Columbus is challenging residents to complete their census. Mayor Skip Henderson said every person deserves to be counted.
“Guys we’re coming around third and heading for home, and it’s going to be a close throw at the plate,” said Henderson. “So, we desperately need everybody, if you’ve already completed your census, call your circle of friends. I cannot tell you how important this is and how difficult it is this year.”
The census is only a few questions long and can be completed in less than 10 minutes.
