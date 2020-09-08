Dry for Now, but Humidity Soon Makes a Comeback

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunshine in abundance still for the start of the 4-day work week, but eventually the humidity will creep back in in the days ahead. At least for Tuesday though, the drier air will still manage to win out keeping rain chances low and preventing it from feeling too unbearably warm outside.
Wednesday and Thursday transition us toward a more unsettled pattern in the days ahead with rain chances on the rise and more clouds in the mix again. Expect a 30-40% coverage of showers and storms Wednesday through Friday with even better coverage over the weekend into next week. We don’t expect any day to be a washout, but certainly plan for some rain around at times. Highs will still manage to top out around 90 through tomorrow, but upper 80s look like more of a possibility for the rest of the week and beyond, which is actually fairly seasonable for early September.
Since we are in the peak of hurricane season, right on cue, the Atlantic Basin has several areas we’re keeping an eye on in addition to Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene. Fortunately, none of these look to pose a threat to the Gulf Coast.
