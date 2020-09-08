Dry for Now, but Humidity Soon Makes a Comeback

Wednesday and Thursday transition us toward a more unsettled pattern in the days ahead with rain chances on the rise and more clouds in the mix again. Expect a 30-40% coverage of showers and storms Wednesday through Friday with even better coverage over the weekend into next week. We don’t expect any day to be a washout, but certainly plan for some rain around at times. Highs will still manage to top out around 90 through tomorrow, but upper 80s look like more of a possibility for the rest of the week and beyond, which is actually fairly seasonable for early September.