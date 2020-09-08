‘It’s now or never’: Gov. Ivey urges Census participation as deadline nears

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the last day to participate in the 2020 Census is quickly approaching, Gov. Kay Ivey is urging Alabamians who have not completed their forms to do so as soon as possible.
The last day to be counted in the Census is Sept. 30.
“I’ve said it since our March kick-off, and I will say it again: Alabama stands to lose too much if we do not reach our goal of maximum participation,” said Ivey in a statement from her office. “This isn’t just money for our state — it’s money for our small communities, for our educational systems, for our roads and for our children. There is simply too much community funding at stake here to disregard this final call.”
According to information from the Census Bureau, Alabama’s current self-response rate is 62.1 percent, which is 0.4 percentage points below the self response rate recorded in 2010.
There have been additional responses generated by Census field workers.
Ivey and Alabama Counts! are targeting an 80 percent or higher total response rate by Sept. 30, the release states.
Ivey’s office has been working with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, or ADECA, and Alabama Counts! to make sure participation numbers meet the mark.
Last week, the ADECA and Alabama Counts! launched a March Madness style competition called the Alabama Census Bowl.
“It takes a matter of six minutes to play your part in determining the future of our state by completing the census,” said Ivey. “These integral six minutes will determine what our communities will look like, what our children’s education will be, and even what our healthcare can provide throughout the next decade.”
Residents can fill out the 10-question form online, by phone at 1-844-330-2020 or by traditional paper form. Census takers are also going door-to-door to households that have not participated. Any information given in the 2020 Census is protected by federal law.
“Folks, it’s now or never, and this is the time to act and to ensure Alabama has the future we hope to plan for,” added Governor Ivey. “These last few weeks of Census 2020 are vital to our future as our federal representation, our economic development opportunities and our communities — and their citizens — will be impacted negatively unless we have a proper count.”
