Lee County School Board votes to keep original plan for in-person learning

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County School Board voted Tuesday to keep the original plan to bring students back to classrooms Monday, Sept. 14.
The plan allows parents and students a one-time opportunity to change their choice and stay with virtual learning if they don’t feel comfortable with the transition during the pandemic.
“We want parents to know we always wanted what’s best for their children, and we are going to continue to want what’s best for the child educationally,” said Lee County superintendent James McCoy. “We also want them to be safe. That’s no different than any other day, but the bad situation is the virus and we have no control of it. We will do everything that we can to stay safe, to social distance, to have masks.”
The superintendent said masks and social distancing will be required and there are plans in place for different scenarios.
