Rain Chances Increasing This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a mostly dry weekend with some lower humidity in place, look for some changes going into the rest of this week. Rain coverage will be pretty low during the day on Wednesday with highs back in the lower 90s, but look for rain coverage to increase for Thursday and Friday (around 60%) and stay high through the weekend (60-70% on Saturday and Sunday). Highs will back off a little bit thanks to more clouds and showers with upper 80s generally the rule in most spots. The wettest days - at least, the days with the highest rain coverage - will likely be on Sunday and Monday with a decent chance of a passing shower or storm. The coverage of rain will back off a little bit by next Tuesday and even more by next Wednesday and Thursday with highs climbing back to the upper 80s and lower 90s by then. There’s no sign yet of any major cool-down coming in our neck of the woods, but we will be watching. The tropics also remain very active, but there are no major concerns for the USA as of right now.