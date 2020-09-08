USDA waiver allows East Alabama students to receive free breakfast and lunch

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many East Alabama school districts are now serving free breakfast and lunch to all their students through Dec. 31.
The meals are made possible by a new waiver from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
According to Lynn Lee, the child nutrition program director for Opelika City Schools, the waiver allows the district to give out meals to every student under age 18 for free, regardless of whether they qualify for free or reduced lunch.
Tuesday, they passed out food for the week to virtual students. Studies show good nutrition leads to improved classroom performance.
“It’s going to make a huge impact,” said Lee. “Our numbers are going up at schools already for the last three days. So, a lot of children are going to eat. Children seem to function better if they eat breakfast and lunch. It seemed to help them focus better in school.”
According to district leaders, schools across the country now have the option to provide food for free through the program as along as the district opts in. The USDA waiver program lasts until Dec. 31.
