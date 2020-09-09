Columbus pastor delivers supplies to Wesley Heights Elementary School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus pastor decided to bless a local school with supplies Wednesday.
Brandon Branigan, pastor of Hope Springs Community Church is a community partner with Wesley Heights Elementary. He delivered soap, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, and about 40 cases of water to the school.
The items will be needed especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re called to love God and love people and it’s specifically this year with the pandemic and everything that’s going on. People just need to know hope,” said Branigan.
“It’s everything. We’re so excited to be able to have an awesome partner who is actually doing something for the scholars and for the faculty,” said Dr. Shelia Precious Evans, principal of Wesley Heights Elementary.
Not only did they bring supplies, they also prepared meals for the staff.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.