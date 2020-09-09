Columbus police search for two missing teens last seen near 17th Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating two missing teens.
Jatavion Damarcus Dunn, 16, and Tyree Dasheen Griffin, 17, ran away from the Department of Juvenile Justice custody and were last seen near the 3400 block of 17th Ave. at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
They may still be together. Their clothing description is unknown.
If you have any information on Dunn’s and Griffin’s whereabouts, contact the Columbus Police Department.
