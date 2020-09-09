Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.
Dayshawnuna Wimberly, 14, was last seen Monday, Sept. 7 in the 4300 block of Victory Drive.
She was last seen wearing a red dress. Dayshawnuna is 5′5″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and wears corn rows. She may be wearing a black and red wig. Dayshawnuna has brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 706-225-4384.
