Columbus Riverwalk nominated for national award

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Riverwalk is garnering national recognition as a contender for a national award.
The Riverwalk is in the running for the 2020 People’s Choice Award from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.
This could be the third consecutive year that Georgia brings home the award. If the Riverwalk wins the $10,000 cash prize, the money will be donated to charity. Online voting continues through Oct. 25.
To cast your vote, click here.
