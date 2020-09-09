Eufaula man facing a decade in federal prison on firearm, sexual assault charges

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Eufaula man will be sending the next decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to a federal firearms charge.
28-year-old Steven Denard Paige was sentenced to ten years after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Records show that in Oct. 2018, Eufaula officers responded to a residence where it was reported that Paige was arguing with a woman and at some point during the argument, he reportedly threatened her life and used a rifle to sexually assault. Since Paige had a prior felony conviction, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Paige was indicted by a federal grand jury in Sept. 2019 and brought into federal custody in Nov. 2019, where he has remained. He pleaded guilty in Mar. 2020.
Prosecutors recommended the maximum sentence of ten years, which the judge ordered.
Paige will also serve three years of supervised release following his sentence.
