Eyeing a Wetter Pattern in the Coming Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hump Day looks like another relatively dry day across the Valley with just a few isolated showers and storms possibly this afternoon-- most won’t see a drop of rain; however, humidity will continue to gradually increase as the pleasant fall air mass of late takes a backseat for muggier, tropical air filtering back in from the Atlantic. Highs today should top out near 90, but better rain chances and an increase in cloud cover in the days ahead should knock temperatures down into the upper 80s during the afternoon hours. The coming mornings also don’t look quiet as comfortable with the humidity kicking back up a notch.
Rain coverage looks around 40-50% through Saturday and then ramps up again Sunday into early next week. No day in particular looks like a washout, but if you have any weekend plans, factor in the possibility for wet weather at times in the forecast. A front moving to the Southeast will stall out this weekend, hence the higher rain chances Sunday and potentially through the middle of next week.
For now, we still don’t see any hints of a significant cooldown in the forecast unfortunately. Out in the tropics, the Atlantic Basin remains active with Paulette, Rene, and a couple of other tropical waves, though none pose an immediate threat to our local weather.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.