Eyeing a Wetter Pattern in the Coming Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hump Day looks like another relatively dry day across the Valley with just a few isolated showers and storms possibly this afternoon-- most won’t see a drop of rain; however, humidity will continue to gradually increase as the pleasant fall air mass of late takes a backseat for muggier, tropical air filtering back in from the Atlantic. Highs today should top out near 90, but better rain chances and an increase in cloud cover in the days ahead should knock temperatures down into the upper 80s during the afternoon hours. The coming mornings also don’t look quiet as comfortable with the humidity kicking back up a notch.