Family of slain inmate files wrongful death lawsuit against Muscogee Co. sheriff, other officials

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a man beaten to death in his cell at the Muscogee County Jail is now filing a wrongful death lawsuit against several officials, including Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins.
Eddie Nelson Jr., 39, was reportedly beaten to death over the weekend by his cellmate, 19-year-old Jayvon Hatchett, who was accused of stabbing an employee at a Columbus Auto Zone last month.
In Hatchett’s initial court hearing following the Auto Zone incident, court testimony revealed that Hatchett told police he decided he wanted to kill a white man after watching hours of police shooting videos online.
Sheriff Tompkins reported that although WTVM released information on Hatchett’s motivation for the assault at AutoZone, neither she nor anyone in her department knew of the potential threat Hatchett posed to his cellmate, who was white.
The sheriff also says that the GBI has not been contacted to investigate the incident because a deputy witnessed the incident.
Hatchett, who is now charged with murder, has made an initial court appearance where he pleaded not guilty to killing Nelson.
In addition to Sheriff Tompkins, the lawsuit names Chief Deputy of the Muscogee County Sheriff Troy Culpepper, Commander of the Muscogee County Jail Larry Mitchell and Captain Glenda Hall, who is in charge of the Security Division of the Muscogee County Jail.
