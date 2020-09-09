Ga. sees decrease in 7-day average of new coronavirus cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health indicate the statewide, seven-day average of new coronavirus cases decreased by 11.7 percent.
The seven-day average of new cases reported is now down by 48 percent compared to when Georgia saw its highest amount of COVID-19 cases reported July 24.
Health officials attributed that spike to the Fourth of July holiday. In the Chattahoochee Valley, the numbers are also looking better days after Labor Day. According to the Columbus Health Department, only 14 new COVID-19 tests were reported Tuesday.
Statewide, the hospitalization rate has also decreased by 13.4 percent since Sept. 1 Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said hospitalization rates have droped in the Chattahoochee Valley roughly 13 percent over a two-week period.
