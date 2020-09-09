Lee Co. at very high risk for COVID-19, according to ADPH

Those reds and oranges mean high to very high risks, and 26 out of the state’s 67 counties fall into those categories. (Source: WBRC)
By Olivia Gunn | September 9, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT - Updated September 9 at 10:00 PM

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County is once again considered at a very high risk for COVID-19 community spread, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

A county’s risk is determined by the number of new COVID-19 cases each day. The ADPH website says people in counties at a very high risk should stay home if at all possible, work from home, avoid travel, and get takeout rather than eat at a restaurant.

Barbour, Russell, and Chambers counties are in the moderate risk categories.

