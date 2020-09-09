One in critical condition after dogs attack two people in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Robbery and Assault Unit of the Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation of two people being attacked by dogs.
Officers were called to the area of 2nd Ave. and 32nd St. at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6 after two people were reportedly attacked by two tan pitbull dogs.
One of the two victims remains hospitalized and is listed in critical condition. There is now word on the condition of the second victim.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on the owners of the dogs is asked to contact CPD at 706-653-3400.
