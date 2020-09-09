Opelika man arrested after child hit by truck while riding bike

De'Dric Parker, arrested in connection to child being hit by a truck (Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Alex Jones | September 9, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT - Updated September 9 at 10:11 AM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Opelika have made an arrest after an 8-year-old was struck by a truck while riding his bicycle over the weekend.

28-year-old De’Dric Jamal Parker was arrested at approximately 7:50 a.m. on Sept. 9 on a felony warrant for duty to give information and render aid.

The child was riding his bike near the intersection of WE Morton Avenue and South Antioch Circle at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 6 when he was reportedly hit by a pickup style truck. The driver then fled the scene.

The Opelika Housing Authority caught the accident on surveillance camera.

After the accident, the child was flown to a children’s hospital in Birmingham and was listed in stable condition.

