Several organizations in Columbus awarded crime prevention grants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus City Council approved thousands of dollars to help put a stop to crime locally.
Between $10,000 and $45,000 will be given as a grant to organizations that provide mentorship, education, and more to at-risk youth and their families.
Some of the organizations that will receive grants are the YMCA, Boys and Girls Club, Overflo Outreach, and Boxwood Ministries, just to name a few.
Seth Brown, the director of the Office of Crime Prevention, said it’s amazing some of the good these programs do for the community.
“These children, these young males in some cases, young females in others, have basically given up on life,” said Brown. “They turn to crime from an aspect of they have nobody else. They have no leadership in their life, no self-esteem. They have no direction. What these programs do is they provide self-esteem, that direction, that light at the end of the tunnel, whether it be through education, job programs, or through creation.”
Brown said they try to fund various groups, so after so many years of providing monetary support, they will stop and start helping new organizations.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.