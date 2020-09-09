Sports Overtime Game of the Week: Spencer at Carver

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - High school football is finally in full swing around the area after all those delays due to the pandemic. Now it’s time for the game with a name -- the Heritage Bowl.
The 58th meeting of Spencer and Carver is the Sports Overtime Game of the Week.
The Spencer Greenwave have a big challenge ahead of them this season as they move up from Class 2A to 4A after GHSA realignment. The Greenwave are looking to return to the playoff after their string of four straight trips to the postseason ended last year.
Robert Spencer’s crew comes into the game 0-1 after losing on the road to Villa Rica in the season opener last Friday night.
Meanwhile, this week’s game is the opener for the Carver Tigers, who are back to their accustomed winning ways after earning their first region title in four years, but 9th in the last 13 seasons...
The Tigers have dominated the series, leading 44-12-1, including last year’s 44-7 victory.
As a bonus, for the first time in nine years this is a region game, meaning there’s even more on the line.
Kickoff is set for Friday night at 7:30 pm ET at McClung Memorial Stadium in Columbus.
