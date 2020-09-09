Wetter Days Ahead; Slight Drop In Temps

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a dry stretch of weather over the past several days a moist flow off the Atlantic will increase the rain coverage for the days ahead. Since our humidity levels are back to muggy levels, our overnight lows will remain stagnant into the lower 70s. For tomorrow on Thursday, a 40% storm coverage is expected, and since more cloud cover will be present, upper 80s will dominate the forecast. Friday looks to be the wettest day out of the next few with a good amount of storms possible. We have put a 60% coverage as of now. The weekend does not look as appetizing as the one past, a solid 50-60% storm coverage with highs in the upper 80s. Now you may have noticed our lack of 90s now, that is going to be a common and expected trend as we continue into the middle part of the month rightfully so. Tropics wise, we have a lot on hand, but no impacts to land expected, except maybe Bermuda. Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene will continue to move northwest and stay over the open waters, Sally will likely form in the next five days with a robust tropical wave over Africa. The peak of hurricane season occurs tomorrow historically. We’ll have you covered on WTVM with the latest.