Columbus police searching for missing teen, last seen near Valley Crest Dr.

Columbus police search for missing teen (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson | September 10, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 1:14 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl.

17-year-old Rayne Elizabeth Hicks escaped from DFCS custody on Tuesday, September 8, at approximately 2:30 p.m.

She was last seen in the area of Valley Crest Drive and Aaron Drive. She was wearing a hoodie with the words, “I Love You” and she was carrying a brown bookbag.

If you have any information on Rayne’s whereabouts, contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911.

