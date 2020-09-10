Columbus police searching for missing teen, last seen near Valley Crest Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl.
17-year-old Rayne Elizabeth Hicks escaped from DFCS custody on Tuesday, September 8, at approximately 2:30 p.m.
She was last seen in the area of Valley Crest Drive and Aaron Drive. She was wearing a hoodie with the words, “I Love You” and she was carrying a brown bookbag.
If you have any information on Rayne’s whereabouts, contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.