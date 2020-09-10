Columbus police searching for runaway teen last seen near King St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a runaway teen.
Jamorris Baker, 15, was last seen August 11 at round 8 a.m. near the 2800 block of King Street.
He was wearing a gray shirt with a blue and gray logo on the front, black/red/white shorts, black slides, and black socks that are purple at the bottom.
Jamorris is 5′9″ and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Jamorris' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims unit at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400.
