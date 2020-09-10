House of Heroes assists retired Columbus public safety officer with home maintenance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the 9/11 anniversary approaches, House of Heroes is remembering that day by assisting a public safety veteran.
A group of volunteers did some house maintenance Thursday for retired public safety officer, Teddy Jackson, and his wife Sarah Jackson.
Teddy Jackson started with the Columbus Police Department in 1987 and retired after 33 years of service.
“This group needs to be more recognized and why not be a part of a national movement, national crusade to make the week of 9/11 Public Safety Week,” said Wayne Anthony, founder and president of House of Heroes. “Teddy is a retired veteran of the Columbus Police Department. I said I bet you were given more than one offer to go some place else. He said, ‘yeah three of them and I could have made more money.’ I said so you’re the kind of person we as a community really need to say ‘thank you’ to and stand up and applaud.”
A flag ceremony with Mayor Skip Henderson was also held to honor Teddy Jackson.
