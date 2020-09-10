Keep the Umbrella Around!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a pleasant stretch of dry and somewhat fall-like weather, Thursday morning hitting us with a wall of thick humidity as easterly flow from the Atlantic brings more moisture back into the Southeast again. The days ahead will feature more clouds around a better chance of wet weather. For today and Friday, expect a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky with rain coverage around 40-50%.
The weekend and early next week look even wetter as a front stalls out to our north coupled with a few disturbances hanging out near Gulf Coast. Plan for scattered showers and storms at times through Tuesday with highs topping out for most of us in the upper 80s, and, of course, humidity running high. Rain coverage looks a little less by the middle of next week as some drier air tries to head back toward the Deep South, but no guarantee of that just yet.
Today marks the peak of hurricane season, and the Atlantic Basin keeps serving up a multitude of tropical waves and storms. In addition to Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene, we have 3 areas out over open water near the Southeast that have a low chance of tropical development through early next week. Nevertheless, the proximity of these weak systems will contribute to our unsettled weather forecast, and bring the possibility of 1-3″ of rain through the middle of next week.
