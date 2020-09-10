Keep the Umbrella Around!

The weekend and early next week look even wetter as a front stalls out to our north coupled with a few disturbances hanging out near Gulf Coast. Plan for scattered showers and storms at times through Tuesday with highs topping out for most of us in the upper 80s, and, of course, humidity running high. Rain coverage looks a little less by the middle of next week as some drier air tries to head back toward the Deep South, but no guarantee of that just yet.