LaGrange police investigating overnight murder on Whiting St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A murder investigation is underway in LaGrange after reports of shots fired.
Officers responded to the area of Whiting Street at approximately 11:41 p.m. on September 9 where they located 20-year-old Mondelrius L. Gray seated in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Gray was pronounced dead at the scene by the Troup County Coroner’s Office.
The shooter remains unidentified at this time, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
