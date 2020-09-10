Male body discovered on Lee Rd. 188 in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The body of a male was found in Lee County on Thursday morning.
According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, the body was found in the 9000 block of Lee Road 188 in Waverly. Caretakers of the property discovered the body along the side of the driveway near the woods at the beginning of an access road.
Harris says the body has been sent to Montgomery for a postmortem examination and an identification.
