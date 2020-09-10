Mighty Muggy for the Coming Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have had deep tropical moisture surge back into the Chattahoochee Valley over the last couple of days, and that mighty mugginess is not going anywhere any time soon. For your Friday, we will see some showers and storms around in the afternoon and evening hours, so if you have plans for Friday Night Football you may need the raincoat or umbrella. We will max out our temperatures in the upper-80s or lower-90s, but plenty of humidity around will help us to feel much hotter than that.
For the weekend, we will see more showers and storms around. This is because we are getting into a more unsettled weather pattern due to some areas of disorganized shower and storm activity in the Gulf of Mexico and off the Atlantic Coast. The good news is that this unsettled pattern will keep us mostly cloudy which will keep our highs in the upper-80s for several days.
Now... talking Tropics. We still have Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Rene in the Atlantic, both of which are no threat to land in the immediate future. We are watching some areas of disorganized shower and storm activity in the Gulf, but these will keep a low-end development chance over the next couple of days. The more potent areas we are watching are in the process of moving off of the Western Coast of Africa and into the Atlantic Basin. I do think we could see 1-2 named storms develop off the coast of Africa in the coming days. The next names in line are Sally and Teddy.
