Mighty Muggy for the Coming Days

Now... talking Tropics. We still have Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Rene in the Atlantic, both of which are no threat to land in the immediate future. We are watching some areas of disorganized shower and storm activity in the Gulf, but these will keep a low-end development chance over the next couple of days. The more potent areas we are watching are in the process of moving off of the Western Coast of Africa and into the Atlantic Basin. I do think we could see 1-2 named storms develop off the coast of Africa in the coming days. The next names in line are Sally and Teddy.