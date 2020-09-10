Some Ga. counties seeing additional absentee ballot drop-off boxes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we gear up for the upcoming elections in Nov., many Georgia counties and their board of election offices are using absentee drop-off ballot boxes to help mitigate COVID-19.
Due to the health concerns of COVID-19, Georgia is seeing a huge increase in the number of absentee ballot requests. To help voters feel more comfortable, the secretary of state is allowing counties to put up additional ballot drop-off boxes.
Voter Jason Doblin wants to know, how can he trust that his vote will make it into the right hands?
“You wanna know that there is some verification process that is going to be given to you that your vote did in fact make it through the proper channels to be cast,” Doblin said.
According to Harris County Election’s Supervisor Sherrail Jarrett, the newly revised Georgia Election Code has several requirements that each county must oversee if they use a drop-off absentee ballot box to ensure the ballots are safe and cannot be tampered with.
“If they are on the outside, they have to be bolted down. They have to be on government property. It has to have video surveillance 24 hours. So they are secure in that,” said Jarrett.
When someone drops their absentee ballot into one of these boxes, it is collected by elections personal who are required by the secretary of state to document and timestamp all their collections.
“Once they come back to our office, we grab their application that they filled out and verify the signature that’s on the back of the envelope," Jarrett said. "We verify that signature with what we have on file from the state, and if that matches up, we put that into the computer that we have accepted that ballot.”
If you do drop off your absentee ballot or mail it in, you will not be able to vote in person. However, if you requested one but did not send it in yet, you can take the blank absentee ballot with you to the polls and the polling manager will cancel it for you.
According to Jeanie Field, the Chattahoochee County chief registrar of the elections office, they will be placing two collection boxes for the public to use. A permanent one will be outside the county office building, the other one will be at the Rosco Robinson Activity Center, which will be put out the day of the elections Nov. 3.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.