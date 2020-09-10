Southern Preparatory Academy in Camp Hill hosts first responders appreciation parade

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WTVM) - Friday, Sept. 11 marks the 19th anniversary of the terror attacks against the United States.
The Southern Preparatory Academy held an appreciation parade Thursday for first responders to thank them for all that they do.
“Today’s parade is to honor all service members, military, law enforcement, first responder, firefighter, anybody that has served in any kind of duty, this parade is for them,” said Battalion Commander Heath Norrell. “It’s to show that we really appreciate anything they’ve done. I mean, all of their sacrifices and when they have to go and put their lives on the line and be away from their family, we’re showing that we care.”
Southern Preparatory Academy is a private military school for boys in Camp Hill, Alabama.
