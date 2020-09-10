Support local charities by participating in annual Columbus Firefighter charity 5K

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual Columbus Firefighter charity 5K run and walk takes place this Saturday, September 12.
The race begins at 8:00 a.m. on the corner of 11th Street & Broadway in downtown Columbus.
This year, firefighters will complete the race in full fire gear. Support the Chattahoochee Valley’s local charities, the Columbus Fire Department and the Columbus Firefighter’s Association by also competing in the race!
Awards will be given for numerous categories, such as top age groups and top fireman in full gear. Sign up today by clicking here.
All proceeds will be donated to West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition.
