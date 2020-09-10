Suspect wanted in Opelika for using counterfeit bills at local businesses

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Opelika for using counterfeit money.
Counterfeit $100 bills were used Sept. 4 at three local businesses in Opelika.
Photos of the suspect show a male wearing a white shirt with “David Bowie” on the front, and black shorts.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.
