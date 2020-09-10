Suspect wanted in Opelika for using counterfeit bills at local businesses

Suspect wanted in Opelika for using counterfeit bills at local businesses
Suspect wanted in Opelika for using counterfeit bills at local businesses (Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn | September 10, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 9:13 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Opelika for using counterfeit money.

Counterfeit $100 bills were used Sept. 4 at three local businesses in Opelika.

Photos of the suspect show a male wearing a white shirt with “David Bowie” on the front, and black shorts.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.