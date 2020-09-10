USDA free meal waiver extended to Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Seamless Summer Food Program has been extended in Muscogee County by a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
The waiver qualifies all children ages 0-18 for free meals. Meals will be provided Sept. 14 through Dec. 31, 2020 or until federal funding is no longer available.
Breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup for all children, whether they are learning virtually or in-person, Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at all district school sites. Virtual students will continue to pick up meals in this manner and in-person students will receive meals on site, according to each schools' specified meals schedules.
Parents with students who attend any of the 12 paying, non-community eligibility provision schools are encouraged to complete a free and reduced meal application before Sept. 29. After the waiver ends, paying schools will require payment for meals based on each student’s status on record.
To access the application, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.