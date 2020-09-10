Vigil held in Columbus to remember Toney Dr. shooting victim

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus family gathered Thursday night for a vigil to mourn the loss of a 30-year-old man who was killed in a shooting last week.
Lukas Boykin was shot on Toney Drive around midnight Friday.
Friends and family members gathered outside of his home to remember him. They lit candles and released balloons in his honor. Lukas Boykin’s mother, Mai Boykin, described him as a great father and a loving son.
“He loved his family. He spent a lot of time with his girls and he spent a lot of time with me and his dad and his brother. And he was just so radiant the last time I saw him. I don’t know who would want to do something to a beautiful person like he was,” said Mai Boykin.
The victim’s mother said she hopes someone comes forward with answers. Columbus police have not release any information on a possible suspect or suspects.
