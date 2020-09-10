WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by parade in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A drive-by birthday parade was held Wednesday for a World War II Army veteran in Columbus.
Dewey P. Williams turned 100 years old.
The parade was organized by the Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare System. Williams is the oldest of nine siblings. Both him and the baby of the bunch are the only ones still alive. Veterans, family members, and community members were in the parade to help make his birthday a special day.
“I live right by myself. I look after myself, I do my cooking, I do my own washing. It just makes me feel real good. Makes me think that I’m really appreciate,” said Williams.
Williams' actual birthday was Sunday, Sept. 6.
