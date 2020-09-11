Banks Food Hall opening soon in downtown Columbus

“Very excited. So, obviously attached the Bradley Cooperate Building directly across the street from the slash pad and the playground, not to mention immediately next door to Whitewater Express. So, all the Whitewater rafters and zipliners, they come to participate in Columbus. We’re right next door and conveniently located for them both before their event or after to come in and enjoy some food and a cold drink,” said Pace Halter, president and chief operating officer of W.C. Bradley Real Estate.