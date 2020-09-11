Changes in store for this year’s Alabama National Fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is scheduled to take place next month.
However, you can expect some changes to this year’s fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets for the event went on sale this week.
“We plan on having a fair,” said Randy Stephenson, general manager of the Alabama National Fair. “We’re going through all the CDC protocols.”
Stephenson said they will be taking temperatures at the gate. Those attending the fair will have to wear masks.
There will also be a sanitation plan in place, according to Stephenson.
As for the number of people attending the fair, Stephenson said attendance will be limited to 30 percent capacity.
Stephenson said indoor events that have large groups of people will not take place at this year’s fair. Booths, art shows and flower shows will be on the main floor in the coliseum.
Instead, there will be outdoor concerts with local bands instead of the big paid concerts.
Stephenson said they hope to have the fair and continue to give back to the community.
“That’s our number one goal. Is to give back to the community,” he said. “We’ve given over $7 million to date, and we hope to continue that tradition this year.”
The fair is scheduled to start on Oct. 9.
